19 Feared Dead, Many Injured As Two Commercial Buses Collide In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2022

An auto crash involving two commercial buses in Kano State has claimed the lives of 19 persons while 26 other persons sustained injuries. 

 

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander in the state, Zubairu Mato.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The auto crash, according to Mato, occurred at Bagauda near the Nigerian Law School campus on the Kano-Zaria Road in Minjibir Local Government Area.

 

He said the accident involved two commercial Hiace buses with registration numbers KBT 152 XA and NSR 275 ZX.

 

The statement reads partly, “We received a call at about 7:30am on January 6, 2022. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 7:40am.”

 

According to Mato, the accident occurred as a result of excessive speed, dangerous driving and loss of control, which led to a head-on collision and the two vehicles erupted in fire immediately.

 

He said, “The accident involved a total of 45 passengers in the two buses, out of which 14 adult males, four adult females and one male child lost their lives while 26 others sustained serious injuries.”

 

The injured persons have since been taken to Kura General Hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were handed over to their relatives at the Bebeji Police Division.

 

The sector commander advised motorists to avoid speeding, overtaking, dangerous driving and any infraction that could lead to a road crash especially using of phone while driving.

