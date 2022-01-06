Bandits Attack Five Zamfara Communities, Kill Many Residents

The villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2022

Bandits have killed many people in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State.

 

File Photo

A source, who spoke to VOA Hausa, said the attacks started from Barikin Daji in what was described as a fight between the bandits and Yan Sakai (the unofficial vigilante members).

 

“They had been fighting since yesterday (Tuesday night). What scared us was how they were able to displace Kurfar Danya. You know it was said that Kurfar Danya was impenetrable, but I swear to God, they (banidts) have burnt down the whole village.

 

“They moved to Tungar Na More and to Rafin Gero. As I speak to you now, some houses are still on fire in Rafin Gero. Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki are also some of the villages that were burnt down,” he said.

 

While he could not confirm the number of those killed, the source said several people who made it to Anka town could not find their family members.

 

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where bandits have thrived.

 

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs, who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

 

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

 

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

 

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and or killed.

