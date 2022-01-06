NDLEA, NSCDC Renew Partnership On Fight Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have agreed to strengthen the existing partnership and synergy between them to curb drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

This was contained in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA.

According to Babafemi, the resolve to renew the partnership followed a visit by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to Chairman of NDLEA, Mohammed Marwa, at the anti-drug agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The NSCDC boss said he visited to seek synergy and collaboration between the two agencies.

Marwa was quoted as saying, “We’ll like to bring the problem of drug abuse under control as quickly as possible because of its effects on public health and national security.

“As such, we’ll like to call for a renewed partnership with the NSCDC so that together we can bring criminalities under control in communities and the country at large.

“With your visible physical presence in the grassroots, we’ll work with you in our drug demand and drug supply control efforts.”

Earlier, the leadership of the Global Peace Advocacy and Empowerment Initiative led by Ambassador Sadiq Badamasi Ibrahim paid a visit to Marwa during which they sought partnership with NDLEA on anti-drug advocacy campaigns across the country.