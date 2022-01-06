Nigeria Ranked Eighth Among Countries With High Mass Killings

According to the ranking, Nigeria was pegged at eighth position largely due to the increase in security challenges ravaging the nation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2022

Nigeria has maintained a top position on a list of 162 countries witnessing mass killings, a report by Early Warning Project stated.

 

According to the ranking, Nigeria was pegged at eighth position largely due to the increase in security challenges ravaging the nation. 

The country recently obtained clearance to deploy the Super Tucano jets purchased from the United States against bandits ravaging the country, particularly in the North-West and North-Central states.

 

Other countries above Nigeria in the ranking are Pakistan, which maintained first position followed by India, Yemen, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea and Ethiopia.

 

The Early Warning Project is a joint initiative of the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College.

 

It further predicted that there would be fresh mass killings in Nigeria in 2022. 

 

The report read partly, “We aim to help governments, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations determine where to devote resources for additional analysis, policy attention, and, ultimately, preventive action.

 

“We hope that this report and our Early Warning Project as a whole inspire governments and international organisations to invest in their own early warning capabilities.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Attack Five Zamfara Communities, Kill Many Residents
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Of Taraba Community Chase Away Strangers In Two Trailers Over Fear Of Attack, Kidnapping
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Four Others In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Army Kills Suicide Bomber, Rescues Four Other In Borno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Military Launches Manhunt For Armed Bandits' Collaborators
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Nigerian University Lecturer’s Wife In Delta
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Lagos Government Lists Conditions For Reopening Of Dowen College
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Gives Incoherent Answers, Strays Away From Many Questions During Latest Television Interview As Concern Over Dementia Grows
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Labour Union Warns Anti-graft Agency, ICPC, Not To Take Sides In Investigating Senior Civil Servants
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Court Orders Ex-councillor To Pay Woman N4million For Assaulting, Forcing Her To Walk Naked In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Seizes 261 Bags Of Cannabis Worth N100million From Foreign Smugglers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News NANS Warns Against Planned Reopening Of Dowen College, Says Influential People Making Moves To ReOpen School
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA, NSCDC Renew Partnership On Fight Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Have Problem With South-East People – Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NASS Workers To Embark On Strike From January 10 Over Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Policeman On Uniform Is Spotted Washing Musician, Davido’s Rolls Royce
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Former Oyo Governor, Ladoja, Backs Senator Lekan Balogun As Olubadan-elect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Deploys Amotekun, Others To Prisons In State Following Nigerian Army's Withdrawal
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad