Nigerian Navy Seizes 261 Bags Of Cannabis Worth N100million From Foreign Smugglers

At least 261 bags of cannabis worth over N100million were intercepted by the Nigerian Navy during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Also, 413 bags of foreign rice and 150 drums of Premium Motor Spirit were seized, particularly from foreigners, who were onboard a large boat smuggling the contraband.

File photo used to illustrate story.

This was made known by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed, while addressing journalists in Apapa, Lagos, on Thursday.

According to Mohammed, in late December, the navy intensified intelligence gathering, water patrols and internal security efforts under Operation Mesa.

He said, “The smuggled rice is worth over N13million in the local market and this is to the detriment of Nigeria’s local content drive.”

According to him, the NNS ABA, NNS, KANO and NNS OSUN played significant roles in the apprehension of the smugglers and products.

All suspects and exhibits will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation.

Mohammed further recalled that in October, NNS BEECROFT arrested two vessels for trafficking 32.9kg and 13.65kg of cocaine.

“The cocaine seized in both occasions is worth over N10billion in the local market,” he said.