Brigadier's Convoy Jumps Red Light, Hits Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat's Car

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:05pm at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2022

The convoy of Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, reportedly escaped what would have resulted into a fatal accident on Thursday after an army Brigadier jumped red light and hit the convoy.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:05pm at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Obafemi Hamzat

But the Lagos deputy governor immediately restored peace at the scene.

An eyewitness, Ejiro Clement, stated that Hamzat’s convoy was heading for Osborne from Marina when the incident occurred.

She said, “I witnessed the incident while coming from Lekki Phase 1. Some traffic officials were doing their routine job at the junction when the deputy governor’s convoy stopped to obey the traffic light.

“Surprisingly, the convoy of a Brigadier was seen driving recklessly and did not obey the traffic light.

“Funny enough, they blocked the deputy governor’s convoy, hit one of his sparrows and damaged it in the process.

“The sparrow rider would have been knocked down save for divine intervention. This led to an altercation and a scene was created.

“The Brigadier’s convoy was ready for a show down, but the deputy governor, being a law- abiding citizen, quickly applied wisdom.

“He sued for peace and appealed to his team to leave the scene.”

