Confusion In Abia Community As Soldier Kills Man For Allegedly Blocking His Way

A personnel of the Nigerian Army has allegedly shot dead a 28-year-old man identified as Chononso Obasi in Ovim community under Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident, according to a report by PUNCH, happened at the popular Oriendo Market in Ovim on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldier invaded the community in company with his colleagues and accused the deceased of blocking their way.

Obasi was said to have left his seat to give way for the soldiers when one of the military officers allegedly shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

A cousin of the deceased, Ugochukwu Kingsley Bassey, who confirmed the incident, claimed Chinonso was shot dead without any provocation.

Meanwhile, a human rights activist, Eric Dwyse Ikwuagwu, said Chinonso was killed because he refused to give up his seat for the soldier at a pub.

"A soldier of the Nigerian Army attached to a very top former military brass killed Mr. Chinonso Obasi, a youth of Amune community, who was resident in Umuahia until his senseless murder on 3rd of January, 2022.

"The incident happened at Oriendo Market in Ovim. Eyewitness account has it that the deceased was ordered to vacate his seat at a drinking bar for the trigger happy orderly.

“The deceased, who refused to give up his seat and questioned the reason for such unnecessary high-handedness, was shot immediately by the army personnel who was not even on uniform when the incident happened. This careless murder must not be swept under the carpet no matter who he is attached to as security orderly. No life is more precious than another."

Traditional ruler of Amune community, HRH Eze Chigbu Ikwulagu, said community leaders were in a meeting over the incident.

“There are different versions of what happened and we are still investigating. We will come out with a statement on the matter,” he said.

An official of the Nigerian Army, who confirmed the incident, said it had been reported to the Army Headquarters and investigation was on.