EXCLUSIVE: Junketing President Buhari To Begin 2022 Travels With Trip To Gambia Next Week

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, who is notorious for embarking on trips around the world, will be jetting out to The Gambia by next week, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The advance team of the President would leave by next week, few days after which Buhari would join them in the West African country.

SaharaReporters learnt that Buhari will be attending the country's President's swearing-in ceremony.

"There's a trip to Gambia coming up. They are leaving next week. So, Buhari will leave a few days after their departure. He's going to swearing in of Gambian President," a top source told SaharaReporters.

Buhari was last in Turkey in December 2021.

Buhari was last in Turkey in December 2021.

SaharaReporters had reported at that time that he would also be embarking on local trips to Ebonyi, Kano as well as to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State where he was likely to spend the New Year break.

Recall that SaharaReporters had on December 1, 2021 reported how Buhari departed the country to attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recall that SaharaReporters had on December 1, 2021 reported how Buhari departed the country to attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Shortly after hosting and meeting South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Buhari left the nation's capital, Abuja, for the UAE.

The Nigerian President has been junketing across the world in the last four months.

In September 2021, Buhari travelled to New York, United States, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On October 3, he visited Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second five-year term in office.

He was also in Saudi Arabia on October 24 for an investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute and lesser Hajj in Madinah and Makkah.

Two days after returning to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, Buhari left the country for Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The President, however, on November 2, 2021, secretly abandoned the conference and travelled to London for a medical checkup.

His aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP (G550) with registration number 5N-FGW and serial number 5310 (Mode-S 0640F2), left the Glasgow International Airport at 10:14pm (9:14 UK time) and arrived at Stansted Airport, London at 11:11pm (10:11 pm UK time).

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Buhari departed London for Paris, France.

On November 13, it was also reported that Buhari in endless junketing was pictured leaving the French capital with some of his aides and making his way to the 5N-FGW (Gulfstream Aerospace) aircraft.

The 5N-FGW (Gulfstream Aerospace) was registered as Nigerian Air Force 1, to replace the Boeing Business Jet that was in Germany for repairs at that time.