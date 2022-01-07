Group Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal Of Soldiers From Ondo Prisons, Warns Of Possible Rise In Jailbreaks

A pressure group, Southern Youth Assembly Of Nigeria, has on Friday condemned the Nigerian Army over the withdrawal of its personnel from the correctional services in Ondo State.

This was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr David Aladesanmi, who queried why the army withdrew its personnel from the correctional centres, which belonged to the Federal Government at a time the counrry was battling with insecurity.

The group asserted that the withdrawal of soldiers will induce jailbreak.

The statement reads, "We commend the effort of the state governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by doing all within his capabilities to ensure that security and safety of the entire citizen isn't neglected.

"We urge the Nigerian Army and all other security agencies within the state and country to cooperate with both the state and Federal Government respectively in trying to find a lasting solution to the insecurity faced by the entire country and do the needful in order not to witness a repetition of what happened in Oyo State some months ago.

"Hence, we condemn this act and call on Ondo State House of Assembly and federal lawmakers from the state to call on President Muhammedu Buhari to reverse this order and protect the lives of the up and coming generation (youths) in our gear state."

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps were recently drafted to correctional centres across the state following the withdrawal of military personnel by the army. See Also Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Deploys Amotekun, Others To Prisons In State Following Nigerian Army's Withdrawal

The Amotekun personnel were deployed to the correctional centres alongside other security agents from the armed agencies.