My Mother Not Bothered About Hellfire Memes On Social Media, Son Of Controversial Nigerian Female Preacher Says

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2022

Samuel, son of Funmilayo Adebayo, a lady evangelist branded Mummy G.O, has disclosed that his mother was not bothered about the hellfire memes that have flooded the social media. 

He also clarified that many of the memes and wordings circulating online linked to his mother were doctored.

Samuel while speaking with PUNCH, said his 54-year-old mother has never forced people and her followers to believe her despite many of her controversial comments and actions.

He urged social media users not to take his mother’s comments personal but to feel free to ignore or accept any of her sermons that align with their belief system.

Samuel said, “Social media has always been a platform where anything can be posted at any point in time but everything that has been posted about her saying she said this and that are all lies, nothing is true about the memes, they are just fabricating the memes, everybody with their contents, writing all sorts of things and tagging her pictures. We are used to it; the best thing is to ignore them.

“Even though she said everything about hell, there is nowhere she said by fire, by force, people must agree and accept what she is saying. I don’t think she has ever made that kind of statement before.

“Everybody is entitled to believe what they want to believe. I don’t know why people are taking it personal. There is the freedom to believe whatever one wants to believe and neglect whatever one wants to neglect but there is always the freedom of expression. Even Christ didn’t say that people must accept Him by fore by force as the son of God.”

