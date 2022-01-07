Nigeria Needs Political Will To Tackle Unemployment —Obasanjo

He opined that the country’s population can be transformed into an asset.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2022

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President, has said political will and action are key to tackling the unemployment problems in the country.

He opined that the country’s population can be transformed into an asset.

Olusegun Obasanjo Getty Images

He stated this while giving a speech on Friday at Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe symposium in Lagos. 

Obasanjo expressed worry over the country’s growing population, especially unemployed youth.

The former President said owing to unemployment and inability to manage the country’s population, many youth have enlisted in violent groups and kidnap gangs.

He stated, “First cluster of questions are: How are we going to feed this growing population? How are we going to house them, educate them — provided we have security and other variants of security?

“The second cluster of questions are: How do we keep this large keg of a large army of unemployed youths from exploding? How do we keep them from enlisting in violent groups and gangs of kidnappers?

“A not-well managed cluster of the population is frightening.

“There appears to be a solution. Political will and political action can make the population an asset. This is the master key. The key has the will and the action. It is not enough to shout political will in mere political rhetoric.”

The former President also said there was an index that countries could use to enhance their populations and make them an asset.

“I’m proud to introduce the population and assets responsiveness index, just as UN, AU and other international agencies have established indices for comparing the performance of countries,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Pressured Buhari To Run For President, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As ‘Goodluck Jonathan Coming Back’ 2023 Poster Surfaces Online
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose Accuses Federal Government Of Plotting To Destabilise Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Elections Rancour In EKiti PDP As Fayose, Olujimi Establish Parallel Campaign Councils For Atiku
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Christianity Any South-Easterner Who Becomes President Will Fail Under Present Conditions – Bishop Mike Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Poitier, Hollywood's First Black Movie Star, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Confusion In Abia Community As Soldier Kills Man For Allegedly Blocking His Way
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Junketing President Buhari To Begin 2022 Travels With Trip To Gambia Next Week
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech West African Court To Rule On Civic Group, SERAP’s Suit Against Nigerian Government Over Twitter Ban
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News IPOB Applauds Mbaka, Other Christian Clerics Over Prayers Offered For Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023: Goodluck Jonathan For President? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Adamawa State Records Zero Conviction For 175 Rape Cases In 2021
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Oromoni: Accused Persons Denied Allegations Levelled Against Them — Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Group Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal Of Soldiers From Ondo Prisons, Warns Of Possible Rise In Jailbreaks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News My Mother Not Bothered About Hellfire Memes On Social Media, Son Of Controversial Nigerian Female Preacher Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Pressured Buhari To Run For President, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad