Nigerians Will Resist Any Candidate Put Forward By Buhari In 2023 — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would not talk about his successor in 2023.

During a recent interview, Buhari said he would not reveal the person that would succeed him, but he would be playing his cards until the 2023 general election because he did not want the fellow eliminated before his time.



Reacting, the opposition party advised the President to perish the thoughts of presenting any candidate as his successor in 2023.

The party warned that Nigerians don’t need Buhari to decide his successor in 2023.

The PDP also stated that Nigerians would firmly resist any presidential candidate Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, would field in 2023.

In a series of tweets on its verified Twitter handle, PDP wrote: “The @OfficialPDPNig asks President @MBuhari to end his thoughts of a successor as Nigerians will firmly resist any candidate put forward by him and his @OfficialAPCNig in the 2023 Presidential election.

“The @OfficialPDPNig also berated President @MBuhari for embarrassing his office and making a huge joke of himself by appearing confused and dwelling on false figures and bogus performance claims in his disastrous @channelstv interview on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.”