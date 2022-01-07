Nigerians Will Resist Any Candidate Put Forward By Buhari In 2023 — PDP

During a recent interview, Buhari said he would not reveal the person that would succeed him, but he would be playing his cards until the 2023 general election because he did not want the fellow eliminated before his time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would not talk about his successor in 2023.
During a recent interview, Buhari said he would not reveal the person that would succeed him, but he would be playing his cards until the 2023 general election because he did not want the fellow eliminated before his time.


Reacting, the opposition party advised the President to perish the thoughts of presenting any candidate as his successor in 2023.
The party warned that Nigerians don’t need Buhari to decide his successor in 2023.
The PDP also stated that Nigerians would firmly resist any presidential candidate Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, would field in 2023.
In a series of tweets on its verified Twitter handle, PDP wrote: “The @OfficialPDPNig asks President @MBuhari to end his thoughts of a successor as Nigerians will firmly resist any candidate put forward by him and his @OfficialAPCNig in the 2023 Presidential election.
“The @OfficialPDPNig also berated President @MBuhari for embarrassing his office and making a huge joke of himself by appearing confused and dwelling on false figures and bogus performance claims in his disastrous @channelstv interview on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari Repeated False Claim On Nigeria’s Oil Revenue In Past Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Pressured Buhari To Run For President, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor Suspends Principal Secretary Over Dereliction Of Duty
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As ‘Goodluck Jonathan Coming Back’ 2023 Poster Surfaces Online
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Mocks Sani Abacha, Says Late Dictator Panicked In Aso Rock Because Of Prophecies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari Repeated False Claim On Nigeria’s Oil Revenue In Past Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Military Deployed, Curfew Imposed As Residents Of Two Communities Clash In Delta State Over Land
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News IPOB Applauds Mbaka, Other Christian Clerics Over Prayers Offered For Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians Pressured Buhari To Run For President, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News My Mother Not Bothered About Hellfire Memes On Social Media, Son Of Controversial Nigerian Female Preacher Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Group Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal Of Soldiers From Ondo Prisons, Warns Of Possible Rise In Jailbreaks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Oromoni: Accused Persons Denied Allegations Levelled Against Them — Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
CRIME Adamawa State Records Zero Conviction For 175 Rape Cases In 2021
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Opinion 2023: Goodluck Jonathan For President? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Scandal COZA Founder, Pastor Fatoyinbo Accused Of Owing Church Workers’ Salaries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor Suspends Principal Secretary Over Dereliction Of Duty
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad