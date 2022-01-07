Northern Region Accounts For 74 Out Of Every 100 Poor Nigerians – Report

A data consulting agency, Statisense has revealed that out of every 100 poor people in Nigeria, 76 are from the Northern region while the Southern states have 24, according to a report issued on Thursday.

Statisense, however, disclosed on its Twitter page that most unemployed Nigerians are found in the Southern part of Nigeria.



In the figures released based on six geo-political zones, for every one hundred poor Nigerian citizens, 40 live in the North-West, 19 live in the North-East, 17 live in the North-Central, 11 live in the South-East, 8 live in the South-South and 5 live in the South-West.

It added that most poor people in Northern Nigeria were found in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Bauchi, Niger and Kaduna states in that order of occurrence.

While analysing the data further, the report states that for every 100 poor Nigerians, 9 live in Kano, 6 live each in Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto states, while 5 live each in Bauchi, Niger and Kaduna states.

Also, 4 live each in Zamfara and Adamawa states, while 3 live each in Taraba, Enugu, Yobe, Plateau, Ebonyi, Kebbi and Gombe states.

The data agency, however, revealed that the most unemployed citizens of the country are found in Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Imo, Cross River and Anambra states in their order of prevalence.

Analysing employment ratio in the country, it said for every 100 fully employed people in Nigeria, 33 live in South-West, 17 live in North-Central, 17 also live in North-West, 16 live in South-South, 10 live in South-East and 7 live in North-East.

In total, there are 59 employed people in Southern Nigeria and 41 in the North from every 100 fully employed Nigerians.