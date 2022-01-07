Oromoni: Accused Persons Denied Allegations Levelled Against Them — Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu

The Lagos State Police Command has so far released the housemaster and other Dowen College staffer arrested in connection with the student’s death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2022

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said that there was no evidence to establish that Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, was forced to join a cult or bullied to death.

The police boss stated this on Friday while addressing journalists on the investigation into the cause of the death of the late student.

Odumosu said, “At the end of diligent investigation carried out so far, there is no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substance against the suspects. 

“All the suspects denied the allegations of torture, bullying and administering of poisonous substance to the deceased. Allegation that the deceased was being forced to join a cult group was also not established as other students interviewed denied this.

The late student was said to have been attacked by some of his senior colleagues for refusing to join a cult group.

His cousin – Perrison Oromoni – had gone on social media to narrate how he had died and went as far as calling out the names of his cousin’s alleged killers.

An autopsy conducted by the investigators, however, later revealed that the deceased died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma”.

The family’s lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, had written to the Chief Coroner of Lagos State requesting an inquest into the student’s death.

The request was granted and the inquest will begin on January 15.

SaharaReporters, New York

