CCTV Footage Shows How Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Others, Entered OAU Post-graduate Student’s Room Before Killing Him

This was revealed by founder of an Ibadan, Oyo State-based radio station, Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2022

Closed Circuit Television installed at the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has revealed how owner of the facility, Rahmon Adedoyin, his son, Raheem, and Adedoyin’s aide, Moshood, were behind the murder of a Master of Business Administration student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Oludare.

 

This was revealed by founder of an Ibadan, Oyo State-based radio station, Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

Oludare had lodged at the hotel when he came to write his examinations in OAU late last year before he was murder by the owner and staff of the facility.

 

Hamzat, who is also a human rights activist, said on Friday that the police had given him authorisation to reveal the content of the CCTV that showed how Oludare was killed.

 

He revealed that there will soon be a court case on the matter.

 

He also disclosed that among the four suspects, three had been declared wanted as it was only Adedoyin that was in the custody of the police.

 

He said, "They entered his room at 12 midnight. We have seen the CCTV but the police have taken them away. It was revealed that they entered by 12:00am. Who are the suspects that killed Timothy? Moshood who is like a personal assistant to Adedoyin and an accomplice was involved as CCTV showed he entered, then Adedoyin entered, and Raheem, the son of Adedoyin and managing director of the hotel entered.

 

“After some minutes, we saw that they went out of the room. As they went out, they wrapped Timothy’s corpse with a hotel duvet, and tighten it with a rope. They then put it in a big carton and tighten it again with a rope. They put his body in the boot of a car and drove out.”

 

Hamzat said as the police continued their investigation on the matter, the family will begin preparation for the burial of the deceased.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Political Solution Over IPOB Leader's Release Still Possible
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Security Agencies Probe Former National Intelligence Agency Boss Over Alleged Leaks To Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics How Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly Padded 2022 Budget With N400billion --Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Not In Charge Of Nigeria As Commander-in-Chief --Ijaw Youth Council
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Government Paid 50 Years' Rent For Own Property -Usman Gur Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Nigeria To Spend N7.8 Billion On Entitlements Of Former Presidents, Deputies, Others In 2021
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerians Need To Seek Divine Intervention For God To End Insecurity --Buhari
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
News NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Loses Wife
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
News Lagos To Shut Schools For Failing To Resume On January 4
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News Navy Hands Over Seized Vessel, 20 Suspected Oil Thieves To Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Man Beats Wife To Death Over Argument In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Political Solution Over IPOB Leader's Release Still Possible
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Security Agencies Probe Former National Intelligence Agency Boss Over Alleged Leaks To Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity New Year Celebration By Nigerian Christians Unjust To Muslims --MURIC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Frees High-profile Political Prisoners
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Corruption, Negligence Led To UNICROSS Students Inhabiting Abandoned NDDC Model Hostel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly Padded 2022 Budget With N400billion --Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Kwara: Tanke Flyover As Another Symbol Of Banality By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad