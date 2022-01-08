Lagos Police Warn Against Protest Over Investigation Result On Sylvester Oromoni's Case

He gave the warning while speaking with journalists, stating that the police will not watch any act or omission capable of threatening the peace of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2022

The Lagos State Commisioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has stated that he would not tolerate protests over the outcome of investigations on the death of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Odumosu urged members of the public that are not satisfied with the outcome to seek redress in court.

Hakeem Odumosu

He gave the warning while speaking with journalists, stating that the police will not watch any act or omission capable of threatening the peace of the state.

He said, “Much as we commiserate with the bereaved family on the death of their lovely and promising child, it is advised that the protesters and other individuals or groups who are still aggrieved should go to the law court to seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“We only investigated criminal aspect, doctors investigated the medical aspect, the Ministry of Education now investigated that other administrative aspect of the school, that was why the school was shut down and still being shut down."

The Ijaw Youth Council had on Thursday insisted on getting justice for Oromoni while staging a protest in front of the school, insisting that Dowen College could not resume like others when justice was yet to be served on the matter.

The late student is from the Ijaw-speaking part of Delta State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Attack Enugu Police Station
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military Taraba Killing: Police, Army Show Lack Of Professionalism, Says Air Commodore Anas (retd)
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shot Policeman, Two Others In Taraba A Day After Attacking Family Of Five
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police 2 Die, Others Injured In Zamfara Governor Matawalle Convoy Crash
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigerian, 37, Arrested In India With 600 Grams Of Heroin Shaped As Eggs
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Falana, Ozekhome, Other Senior Advocates Of Nigeria Fault Buhari’s Warning Against Court Summons After Office
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Namibian Athlete, Christine Mboma, Wins 2021 BBC African Sports Personality
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH AFCON: Burkina Faso Coach, Four Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Match Against Cameroon
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians Need To Seek Divine Intervention For God To End Insecurity --Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Loses Wife
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Lagos To Shut Schools For Failing To Resume On January 4
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad