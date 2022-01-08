Lagos To Shut Schools For Failing To Resume On January 4

The Lagos State Government has said that it will seal schools that failed to comply with the stipulated academic calendar in the state.

The Office of Education Quality Assurance had on December 31 issued a statement directing all schools whether public or private to resume on Tuesday.

The statement, signed by the Director-General, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the resumption was in line with the agreed timetable for academic activities for the session.

However, most private schools defied the resumption order of the government, as checks revealed they have fixed their resumption date for Monday, January 10, 2022.

Seriki-Ayeni in another statement on Saturday said the government had started compilation of the names of schools that failed to comply with the directive.

She said, “Disciplinary actions will be taken forthwith."