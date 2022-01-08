Namibian Athlete, Christine Mboma, Wins 2021 BBC African Sports Personality

by saharareporters, new york Jan 08, 2022

Christine Mboma, a teenage Namibian sprinter, has been named the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.

She was announced as the winner on Friday during BBC Focus on Africa TV and radio at 5:35pm.

Christine becomes the first and youngest female along with being the second Namibian after Frankie Fredericks to win the BBC sporting award.

She saw off Kenyan runners Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, South African para-athlete Ntando Mahlangu, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker to win the award.

“It is always great to put my country on the spot. I always make my country proud and I thank all the Namibians who voted for me. They will go crazy when they hear this,” she said upon learning of her prize.

