New Year Celebration By Nigerian Christians Unjust To Muslims --MURIC

MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 08, 2022

The Muslim Rights Concern has urged the Nigerian Government to declare the first of Muharram Hijrah, which is the first day in the Islamic calendar, as a public holiday to favour Muslims.

MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

According to Akintola, the New Year celebrations according to the Gregorian calendar was “unfair, unjust and undemocratic” to Muslims in Nigeria.

He stated that if the Nigerian Government failed to properly recognise the first day of the Muslim calendar as it has recognised the Christian calendar, it should stop declaring New Year holidays.

Akintola said, “As usual, the Federal Government declared January 1, 2022, a public holiday in recognition of the first day of the Christian Gregorian calendar but because the day fell on a Saturday, FG created an alternative by declaring the following Monday a public holiday.

“This is an aberration and a gross injustice because Nigerian Muslims have been demanding the declaration of the first day of the Islamic calendar as a holiday for more than 20 years to no avail.

“It simply means that FG under President Muhammadu Buhari is also supporting the Christianisation of Nigeria. It considers the first day of the Christian calendar as sacred while the first day of the Islamic calendar is regarded as unimportant.

“MURIC frowns at this lopsided arrangement. It is unfair, unjust and undemocratic. We demand an immediate review of FG’s holiday policy.

“We demand the declaration of the first day of the Islamic calendar as a holiday to justify the 1st January holiday that is declared annually by FG. January 1 holiday is a Christian colonial creation designed to dignify and rubber-cushion the pomp and pageantry of Christmas. In the interest of peace, FG should review this Christian colonial heritage.

“Nigeria became independent 62 years ago and 62 years is long enough to right wrongs perpetrated by the British slavemasters. Democracy is fraudulent without equal participation, equal rights and justice. 

"We demand parity now and only the recognition of the first day of the Islamic new year can balance the equilibrium and ensure parity, justice and fair play.

“Holidays are part of the dividends of democracy. However, the dividends must not be dished out in a selective manner."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Atheism And Hypocrisy Of Nigerians By A.S.M Jimoh
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Exclusive With 10 Days To Election, Jonathan Splits Nigerian Pastors
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Christianity Buhari Commends Father Mbaka For Leadership During 2015 Elections
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right The Danger In Worshipping The Wrong God By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Christianity Prophet Who Prophesied El-Rufai's Death Also Made Lots Of False Prophesies In 2015, Including Declaring That El-Rufai Will Lose Kaduna Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Why I Am Convinced God Does Not Speak To Pastor Adeboye By Dr. Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerians Need To Seek Divine Intervention For God To End Insecurity --Buhari
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
News NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Loses Wife
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
News Lagos To Shut Schools For Failing To Resume On January 4
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News Navy Hands Over Seized Vessel, 20 Suspected Oil Thieves To Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Man Beats Wife To Death Over Argument In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Political Solution Over IPOB Leader's Release Still Possible
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Security Agencies Probe Former National Intelligence Agency Boss Over Alleged Leaks To Media
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Frees High-profile Political Prisoners
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Corruption, Negligence Led To UNICROSS Students Inhabiting Abandoned NDDC Model Hostel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly Padded 2022 Budget With N400billion --Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Kwara: Tanke Flyover As Another Symbol Of Banality By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics CCTV Footage Shows How Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Others, Entered OAU Post-graduate Student’s Room Before Killing Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad