Nigerians Need To Seek Divine Intervention For God To End Insecurity --Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians need to seek divine intervention for God to bring an end to insecurity and other challenges ravaging the country.

Buhari disclosed this while speaking on Saturday at the national prayer session for the country organised by Kano State Government.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Represented by Mustapha Babai, Minister of State for Agriculture, the President said his administration had been making significant efforts to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He stated that the Nigerian Government has also supported security personnel with equipment and quality welfare.

He said, “Despite the support, there is a need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and has given his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this.”