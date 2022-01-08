Over 200 Residents Buried As Bandits Raze Zamfara Communities In Fresh Attacks

Some of the communities are Barayar Zaki, Wanu, Rafin Gero, Laho, Lallaho, Kurfar Danya, Dutsin Dan Ajiya, Tungar Geza, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2022

About 200 bodies have been recovered and buried after gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded different communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that over 200 corpses have been recovered from bushes as some of the people were caught unawares on their farmlands.

In Kurfad Danye alone, sources said about 140 bodies of vigilante members were buried on Friday.

The bandits, who were about 300 and armed with sophisticated weapons, had on Wednesday stormed the communities on motorcycles and started firing sporadic gunshot.

The terrorists also destroyed valuables, abducted and displaced several persons, including women and children in the affected communities.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where banditry had thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs, who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and or killed.

SaharaReporters, New York

