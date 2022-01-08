Pastor Fatoyinbo Not Responsible For My Wife's Death, Husband Of Late COZA Chorister Says

Akpofure Rema, husband of late Akpofure Tega, has exonerated Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, of allegations levelled against him regarding the death of the woman, a choir member in the church.

Recall that on Thursday, a former choir leader of the church, Nnenna Kalu-Ude, alleged that Fatoyinbo was responsible for the death of her friend, Tega, who was also a choir member.

Kalu-Ude, who took to her Instagram story on Thursday, further alleged that Fatoyinbo maltreated workers of the church and suppressed critics through occult powers.

She claimed that people, who wanted to speak up about the anomalies in the church, either fell ill or died mysteriously.

She said, “Dearest Tega your death was so unnecessary but it will not go unpunished. I’m so broken. Biodun Fatoyinbo, you know I know you. I know you more than you think you do and I’ve never seen such cruelty. See Also Christianity You Have Broken Marriages – Former COZA Choir Leader Lambasts Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Member's Death

“People have lost their faith in God because of you. You have broken marriages and homes. Your suffering and judgment shall be an everlasting one. There might not be evidence yet to prove that you have dabbled into the occult but nothing is hidden under the sun.

“For so long you have gotten away with evil but this one will not escape you. The world will know you for who you really are. Hitting on Catherine for the longest time, and she kept turning him down. She became the enemy number one because she said No to the advances of the ‘man of God’.

“Tega was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. Spent the entire holidays in the hospital bed. But no visit from anyone. Have you no heart?

“Tega was going to leave this month. For some reason, something happens to the people who have either left or are planning to leave. From strange illnesses to death. For everyone still serving there, I commit you to your maker.” See Also Scandal COZA Founder, Pastor Fatoyinbo Accused Of Owing Church Workers’ Salaries

However, the deceased's husband in a video on Friday, said the pastor was not responsible for his wife’s death.

He was interviewed by OAP Daddy Freeze.

He described his wife as a very amazing person, refuting claims that they had plans to leave COZA.

He said, “My name is Akpofure Rema, the husband of Akpofure Tega. I was shocked when I turned on my phone and got a lot of text from different persons.

"My wife was a beautiful soul and an amazing person, if you have met her you would know what am talking about better. Her pastors were good to her and to me.

“She was a member of the gratitude and she served in COZA Abuja. My wife had no plans of leaving COZA. In fact myself, I just relocated to Abuja from China to join her and we had no plans of living COZA. They were other better plans.

“I want to beg you to ignore everything or anything you see online. The man called Biodun Fatoyinbo is an amazing man, Pastor Mo is an amazing person and every other names that were tagged are beautiful souls. Trust me, when you meet them you will know better.

“Whatever encounter you might have had with anybody, it’s your own cup of tea and it’s your own choice. But please take out the name Tega out of this whole scene. I mean it’s early.”

In 2019, Fatoyinbo was probed by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly raping the wife of musician, Timi Dakolo, several years ago when she was a teenager. See Also Christianity Rape: Present Yourself Before Court, Dakolo Urges Pastor Fatoyinbo

Fatoyinbo had denied the allegations at that time.

Scores of protesters had stormed the church to protest against the cleric following the incident.

Amid the protest, Fatoyinbo had announced his decision to step down, while his wife, Modele, had taken charge of the church — a move which seemed to pacify protesters.

He returned to the pulpit barely a month after stepping down.