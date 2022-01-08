Security Agencies Probe Former National Intelligence Agency Boss Over Alleged Leaks To Media

Security agencies are probing a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, for allegedly leaking secret files of the agency to the media and groups.

According to The Nation, the ex-intelligence chief is also under investigation in connection with some petitions allegedly undermining the NIA and alleged attempt to implicate some of its directors.

Some of the leaks, according to claims, were aimed at stopping the reappointment of the present NIA DG, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

There were indications on Friday that the agencies might seek the extradition of the ex-NIA boss because some of the leaks allegedly traced to him fell into the hands of foreign intelligence agencies.

Dauda, who served as DG of NIA for a month between 2017 and 2018, has relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on self-exile pending the resolution of his case in court.

He got a judgment in 2020 from the National Industrial Court directing the Presidency to reinstate him.

Although the Nigerian Government has filed an appeal against the judgment, security agencies are said to be uncomfortable with Dauda’s alleged covert activities in Dubai.

Dauda, however, dismissed the allegations against him as baseless and frivolous.

Security agencies claim that Dauda is still in possession of some “classified information” which he has allegedly been releasing to “hurt” Nigeria’s security system.

It was learnt that in 2018, a Special Management Staff Disciplinary Committee alleged that Dauda was culpable of the same offences under investigation.

These include “breach of confidentiality, violation of oath of secrecy/allegiance, misapplication of agency funds, unlawful petition, disobedience of lawful orders, falsehood and prevarication, injurious rumour peddling and violation of Section 108 on unauthorised publication in the media.”

A top source, who spoke in confidence, said, “Security agencies are investigating ex-NIA boss for alleged acts capable of undermining the nation’s intelligence.

“Apart from leaking some official secrets to cause disaffection in NIA, Dauda has been on the radar for spreading falsehood and propaganda against this agency with a low profile mandate.

“Since 2018, NIA has been under attacks from its former helmsman. He appeared in February 2018 before the House of Representatives where he divulged classified security issues which later gained traction in the media.

“International security agencies were afraid to collaborate with their Nigerian counterparts because of such leaks. And the ex-NIA boss has not relented from his exile base in Dubai.”

Responding to a question, the source added, “From the look of things, Nigeria will have no choice but to seek the extradition of Dauda from Dubai.”