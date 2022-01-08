Students Kick As Seventh-Day Nursing School Slams N5,000 Compulsory COVID-19 Test On Attendees

Students of Seventh-Day Adventist School of Nursing, Lagere, Ile Ife, Osun State, have kicked against the imposition of N5,000 Coronavirus test fee by the school's management on each of them.

This comes ahead of their resumption after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Every student is required to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test on resumption. This will take place at the hospital compound having paid a non-negotiable sum of N5,000,” part of the memo from the management read.

However, some students who spoke with SaharaReporters, described the fee as insensitive on the part of the school authorities.

They accused the management of extortion.

“The test we did last year, you won’t believe we weren’t given the result till now. All my friends are lamenting now, but nobody can face the school management.

“This is just an extortion, real one, Three days to resumption, you are telling us to pay all sort of money,” one of the students told SaharaReporters.