38-year-old Man Kills Mistress’ Husband In Ogun State

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement on Sunday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 09, 2022

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Daniel Udoh, for stabbing his mistress’ husband to death in the Onipanu area of the state.

Oyeyemi identified the victim as Emaka Umonko, husband to a woman with whom the suspect was allegedly having a secret love affair.

He said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Onipanu Divisional Headquarters.

According to the police spokesperson, the deceased had been suspecting that Udoh was going out with his wife and confronted him, leading to a serious fight between the two men.

The statement read, “A 38 year old man, Daniel Udoh, was on January 7 arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death one Emaka Umonko, a husband to a woman whom the suspect was allegedly having a secret love affair with.

“The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, that the deceased who had been suspecting the accused of having illicit affair with his wife, confronted him and this led to a serious fight between the two men.

“While the fight was going on, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally at his back and chest, following which the deceased collapsed.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu division CSP Bamidele Job quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the knife recovered as an exhibit.

“The victim, a welder, was rushed to state hospital Ota but was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The remains of the victim was subsequently deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.”

