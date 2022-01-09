Civil Rights Group, Nigeria First, To Join Protests Against Planned Petrol Price Hike By President Buhari's Government

A civil rights group, Nigeria First, has said that it will join protests across the country against plans by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to increase the pump price of petrol and inflict more hardship on citizens.

The group said that though it will try to engage the Nigerian Government in discussions over the issue in the coming days, it will quickly mobilise for mass protest against Buhari's administration if it failed to adhere to the yearnings of the people to quell any such plan.

In a statement by its Board of Trustee Chairman, Chief Philip Agbese, and signed by Comrade Richard Adie Augustine, the group said, "We think the President is not well informed about the state of the economy.

"The idea is not only very untimely but inimical to the growth and development of any decent society at this point."

The group added that the Minister of Finance and entire economic team should be called to order before they sink the nation into a dangerous pit.

Recall that the Nigerian Government had announced that fuel subsidy will be removed in February, causing fear of a rise in the pump price of petrol.

The government pledged to pay 40 million Nigerians N5,000 as palliative to cushion the effect of the impending rise in petrol price.

Also rejecting the plan by government, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, in a New Year message to workers, called on citizens to prepare for war against the fuel price hike.

He said, "The truth is that the perennial increase by the government in the pump price of petrol is actually a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern to the poor masses of our country.

"Organised Labour has made its position clear on this matter. We have told the government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases."