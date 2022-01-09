Civil Rights Group, Nigeria First, To Join Protests Against Planned Petrol Price Hike By President Buhari's Government

The group said that though it will try to engage the Nigerian Government in discussions over the issue in the coming days, it will quickly mobilise for mass protest against Buhari's administration if it failed to adhere to the yearnings of the people to quell any such plan.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 09, 2022

A civil rights group, Nigeria First, has said that it will join protests across the country against plans by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to increase the pump price of petrol and inflict more hardship on citizens.

The group said that though it will try to engage the Nigerian Government in discussions over the issue in the coming days, it will quickly mobilise for mass protest against Buhari's administration if it failed to adhere to the yearnings of the people to quell any such plan.

In a statement by its Board of Trustee Chairman, Chief Philip Agbese, and signed by Comrade Richard Adie Augustine, the group said, "We think the President is not well informed about the state of the economy.

"The idea is not only very untimely but inimical to the growth and development of any decent society at this point."

The group added that the Minister of Finance and entire economic team should be called to order before they sink the nation into a dangerous pit. 

Recall that the Nigerian Government had announced that fuel subsidy will be removed in February, causing fear of a rise in the pump price of petrol.

The government pledged to pay 40 million Nigerians N5,000 as palliative to cushion the effect of the impending rise in petrol price. 

Also rejecting the plan by government, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, in a New Year message to workers, called on citizens to prepare for war against the fuel price hike.

He said, "The truth is that the perennial increase by the government in the pump price of petrol is actually a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern to the poor masses of our country.

"Organised Labour has made its position clear on this matter. We have told the government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Three Policemen Die As Van Crashes In Abuja
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Military Group Condemns Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Nigerians By Military, Police
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Political Solution Over IPOB Leader's Release Still Possible
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan's Ambition To Retake Power In 2023 Hits Setback As Former Appointees Fail To Support Move Over Distrust For Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Lagos Director Of Public Prosecution Embarrassed State Government With Role In Controversial Legal Advice On Death Of Oromoni
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Publicly Assault, Brutalise Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Group Condemns Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Nigerians By Military, Police
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Three Policemen Die As Van Crashes In Abuja
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Politics Ekweremadu Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Political Solution Over IPOB Leader's Release Still Possible
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Boarding School Student Dies in Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan's Ambition To Retake Power In 2023 Hits Setback As Former Appointees Fail To Support Move Over Distrust For Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Lagos Director Of Public Prosecution Embarrassed State Government With Role In Controversial Legal Advice On Death Of Oromoni
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Publicly Assault, Brutalise Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 38-year-old Man Kills Mistress’ Husband In Ogun State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News People Behind 'Hellfire' Memes After My Life, Controversial Preacher, Mummy G.O, Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Can Defend Himself In Court --IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Military Leaders Have Stolen $15billion In 20 Years Through Arms Deals, Civic Group Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Criticisng Men Of God Attracts Leprosy, Bishop Oyedepo Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad