Criticisng Men Of God Attracts Leprosy, Bishop Oyedepo Warns Nigerians

The cleric gave the warning during the Leadership Empowerment Summit at the church’s headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 09, 2022

General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned Nigerian Christians to deviate from criticising their prophets, saying such attitude attracted dangerous punishment from God.

David Oyedepo

According to him, speaking against men of God can attract leprosy.

Oyedepo said, “Beware of speaking hurt against the Ministry you claim to be part of advancing, it’s a risk.

“Beware of speaking hurt against a Prophet you claim to believe. It is dangerous. It can make a man leprous. It is dangerous.

“We don’t have the data of how many victims may have come from this warning, but I know quite some would have been victims. When we give warnings, we give it based on prophetic insights.”

Admitting that criticism was part of what prophets of God must endure, the cleric added, “Every prophet is ordained to be spoken against. So it is not a problem. It is already written. It is not that it is something that is new.”

