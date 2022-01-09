Housewife Arrested For Taking Daughters, Other Girls To Bandits For Sex

by saharareporters, new york Jan 09, 2022

A house wife, Maryam Abubakar, who allegedly supplies women to bandits at Galadimawa Forest in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been arrested.

Maryam, who was arrested by the Intelligence Response Team, a special police unit fighting kidnapping, confessed that she had been luring women including her own daughters and nieces to the bandits for sexual pleasure.

Maryam Abubakar PM News

Maryam, a resident of Rugar Hanwa in Sabon Gari Local Government Area, who was arrested on December 21, said her clients were paying her N20,000 and that the women were being ferried to the forest on motorbikes.

However, another person also arrested for supplying women to the bandits was a girl identified as Fatima Jibril.

She connives with her boyfriend, Muslim Abubakar, to carry out the illicit activity.

The suspect was exposed when the girls they had earlier procured for the criminals in the forest didn’t return.

Another woman, Jummai Ibrahim, was also arrested on the suspicion that she had been engaging in an affair with the bandits’ kingpin in the forest.

"I submitted myself to the bandits’ kingpin to protect my children and my father from their wrath because the bandits threatened to kill them, even after they had rustled the family’s cattle," Ibrahim claimed. 

Some of the women, who said they had passed the night only once with the bandits, noted that the gunmen were living alongside their wives, only that they are hosted at different location separate from their families.

