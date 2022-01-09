TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Publicly Assault, Brutalise Policeman In Oyo

A trending video has showed some officers of the Nigerian Army assaulting and brutalising a yet to be identified police traffic officer in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In the video, about four soldiers were seen hitting the traffic officer despite falling down on the motorway.

WATCH: Nigerian Soldiers Publicly Assault, Brutalise Police Traffic Warden In OyoÂ Amid Reports That Nigerian Army Is Lamenting Police Brutality Against Its Personnel pic.twitter.com/Fi9AdGUuL7 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 9, 2022

This comes amid claims by the Nigerian Army that officers of the Nigeria Police Force were brutalising some of its personnel.

In a letter dated November 23, 2021 to all formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff called on military officers to “forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the Nigerian Army”.

The letter exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters was signed by Major General J. A. Ataguba.

The letter read, “The NA is constitutionally tasked to provide aid to civil authorities when called upon. This responsibility has occasioned conducting joint activities with members of the civil and paramilitary organizations. These joint operations with other security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police create occasions for the police to equate its hierarchy with the NA and this has often led to friction, especially at the lower levels.

“This friction has occasionally led to bodily harm and in some cases death to our troops. This is in spite of the fact that the victims have been identified and established to be serving personnel.

“This department is therefore conducting an evaluation of these occurrences with a view to establishing the frequency and recommend possible remedial measures to stem the tide. Consequently, all NA corps, formations and establishments are please requested to forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the NA.

“The report should cover the last two years. Returns to reach this NLT 8 December 21 and should be forwarded using enclosed formal.“