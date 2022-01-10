Becoming Nigeria's President Has Been My Lifelong Ambition — APC Leader, Tinubu Confesses

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said it is his lifelong ambition to become Nigeria’s president.

He stated this on Monday after informing President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest for the position of president in 2023.

Tinubu in London

He also stated that he had the confidence, the vision and the capacity to build on the vision of the current President.

Tinubu said he was at the State House to see the President on general issues concerning Nigeria including some of the concerns in the APC as well as security issues.

Asked whether he has informed President Buhari of his ambition to contest for the President in 2023, he said, “I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting.

"About the cap of kingmaker; I have never seen the cap of a kingmaker before," he said.

“That is the truth and I have never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country that a kingmaker cannot be a king – unless you commit murder.

“So, whatever is your attribute [of me] is your own opinion. Me, I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and story based on your own perception.”

“He (Buhari) is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my lifelong ambition. So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation, and you must adopt the principles and the values and virtues of democracy. That’s it.”