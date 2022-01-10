Coalition Asks National Assembly To Hasten Passage Of Electoral Bill

They added that such errors were responsible for the refusal of the President to assent to the bill.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the National Assembly not to postpone resumption of sitting so scheduled for January 18, 2022 so as to fast-track the process of passing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The civil society groups made the call in Abuja on Monday during a press briefing to advocate electoral reforms in the country.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The conference which was jointly addressed by Convener of Raising New Voices Initiative, Jude Feranmi, Executive Director of Adopt a Goal Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, and Rachel Anyanwu, called on the leadership of National Assembly to rectify all errors which may cause issues in the interpretation and execution of the law by government agencies.

They added that such errors were responsible for the refusal of the President to assent to the bill.
The coalition said, "On December 20, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the National Assembly citing varying reasons why he had refused to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill sent to him by both chambers.
"The conclusion reached by the President drew various criticisms from the Nigerian populace and outright disappointment from civil society organisations working to ensure the conduct of freer, fairer and more credible elections in the forthcoming exercises happening in Ekiti, Osun and the 2023 general elections.
"To say the least, Mr President’s refusal to assent to this bill has set back the advocacy for these democratic reforms. However, as civil society organisations, we cannot rest and must ensure that the desire of Nigerians for a more credible electoral process where the people can elect leaders of their choices and their votes will count must become a reality.
"It is for this reason that we are calling the attention of the National Assembly to make the following demands.
"Under no circumstance should the January 18 resumption date set by the leadership of both chambers for members of the Senate and House of Reps be postponed. Any further delay will put in jeopardy our efforts to ensure the passage of this bill.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I’ve Told Buhari About My 2023 Presidential Ambition – Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo About 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sources
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Oil Mogul, Arthur Eze, Allegedly Ordered Arrest, Detention Of Worker After Accusing Him Of Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Christianity Controversial Lagos Preacher, Mummy GO’s Church Forbids Miniskirts, Jeans, Beads, Others For Members
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Doctor, Two Others Die Of Lassa Fever In Benue
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News Nigeria Embassy In UAE Confirms, Apologises To Nigerians Over Problems With Work Permits, Passport Renewals
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Rule Of Lawlessness, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Nollywood Nation Making Drama Of Her Democracy, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News National Intelligence Agency Personnel Raid Peoples Gazette Office, Demands Source Of Confidential Memo Exposing Director-General, Rufai Abubakar
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I’ve Told Buhari About My 2023 Presidential Ambition – Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Shoot Delta Chief Dead Inside Residence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Recovers N252billion, $386million From Fraudsters, Others In 2021
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ban On Beef Stands In South-East Because Herdsmen Have Sex With Cows – IPOB Replies Northern Coalition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hacker Breaks Into NIMC Server, Steals Over Three Million National Identity Numbers Of Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad