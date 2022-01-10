EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Oil Mogul, Arthur Eze, Allegedly Ordered Arrest, Detention Of Worker After Accusing Him Of Forgery, Money Laundering

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

 

SaharaReporters has unraveled how Nigerian billionaire and politician, Arthur Eze, allegedly ordered the arrest and detention of one of his former workers, Emeka Jesse, an information technology engineer, after accusing him of money laundering and forgery.

Emeka was arrested on December 28, 2021 at his residence in Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by armed policemen numbering about 10 from the Police Headquarters.

Prince Arthur Eze

The policemen allegedly surrounded and broke into his house around 9:00am before putting him on handcuff and ransacking the entire house.

Emeka was thereafter taken to Kubwa Police Station Phase 4 where he was detained till afternoon before being transferred to the Force Headquarters where he was made to write a statement while being interrogated.

Upon arrival at the Force Headquarters, the IT engineer was accused of conniving with Eze's nephews, Olisa Eze, his business manager, and Onyeka Eze, his accountant, to forge and manipulate some documents to withdraw money from the billionaire's bank account.

The police, in the course of the investigation, seized Jesse’s laptop, mobile phones and account details with a view to finding incriminating evidence to use to nail him.

The police have since refused to come up with any evidence linking Jesse to the alleged offence and have continued to unlawfully keep him in detention after denying him access to a lawyer.

Olisa and Onyeka were arrested in November 2020 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for fraud and charged to court.

However, both men are now walking freely while Jesse, who stopped working for Eze since November 11, 2020 had remained in police custody.

Despite letting police know that he worked under Olisa and Onyeka and only carried out different official assignments for them including sending of mails, booking of flight tickets and fixing of office computers as IT engineer, the law enforcement officers have continued to detain him unlawfully.

A reliable source told SaharaReporters that the police were carrying out the instructions of the Inspector-General of Police, who is said to be directly handling the matter.

The source further revealed that the police may not release Jesse until the billionaire gives the prompting.

In a desperate bid to keep him perpetually in custody after not being able to find any evidence to link him to the allegations, the police have asked Jesse to produce Olisa and Onyeka to exonerate him from the accusation.

The 32-year-old engineer has remained in custody at the Asokoro Police Station where he has been kept all along because of lack of space at Force Headquarters.

Efforts by SaharaReporters to get Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, to comment on the issue were unsuccessful as calls put across to his mobile phone were not answered.

He had yet to respond to a text message sent to him on the issue as well as of the time of this report.

