Kano Government Bans Children from Entering Hotels, Swimming Between Men And Women In Same Pool

The Task Force has also banned shisha smoking, swimming between men and women in the pool, lesbianism and gay practises in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

The Kano State Task Force on Tourism Development Levy has banned underage children from going to hotels.
The Task Force has also banned shisha smoking, swimming between men and women in the pool, lesbianism and gay practises in the state.

Abdullahi Ganduje
The committee also reviewed the laws regulating hotels, restaurants and event centres in the state.
The Chairman of the Committee, Baffa Babba Dan-agundi, said this after a meeting with the owners of hotels, restaurants and event centres to inform them of the new development.
The committee informed them of a new levy by the state government that will help in sanitizing their places of business for the purpose of avoiding acts of prostitution in the state.
The committee was constituted under the state tourism law.
“Part of our term of reference is to stop underage children from entering hotels without their parents, banning of shisha smoking, swimming between men and women in the pool, lesbianism and gay practices.
“The committee will further oversee the activities of DJs at wedding ceremonies and event centres. All events centres should be closed by 11pm,” he said.
Shortly after a meeting at the Government House, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commissioned more than eight cars for the conduct of the committee’s assignment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Any Election Organised By Sick, Tired People In Nigerian Government Is Waste Of Time – Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Uncovers N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Hidden In Banks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo About 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sources
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How Politicians, Traditional Rulers Impose Less Qualified Candidates On Nigerian Nursing Schools – Sources
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Make COVID-19 Vaccination Compulsory For State Workers — Nigerian Government Tells Governors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists Appoint New Commanders, Cabinet After Nigerian Military Bombings By Super Tucano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Police, Department Of State Services Take Over National Assembly As Workers Protest Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Suspected Herdsmen Kill Driver, Abduct Five Passengers On Lagos-Ibadan Road
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Any Election Organised By Sick, Tired People In Nigerian Government Is Waste Of Time – Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Many Enugu Residents Injured In Stampede Following Rumoured IPOB Sit-At-Home Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Bishop Kukah Should Learn From Obadiah Mailafia, Who Died After Many Invitations By Secret Police, DSS – Southern Kaduna Union
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests Man, Daughter Conveying Fresh Human Parts In Osun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion My Prophecies For Nigeria 2022 By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad