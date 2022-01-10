Nigeria Embassy In UAE Confirms, Apologises To Nigerians Over Problems With Work Permits, Passport Renewals

The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates has admitted that Nigerians have issues with their work permits and passport renewals in the country.

The Take-It-Back Movement which stated this in its release on Monday noted that it recorded another victory in its fight against the non-renewal of work permits for Nigerians living in the UAE by submitting a petition to the embassy.

In a statement signed by the group's Director of Mobilisations, Gbola Owoborode and Director of Political Affairs, Sanyaolu Juwon, the group said its efforts at getting the intervention of the Nigeria embassy officials in putting an end to the suffering of Nigerians living in the country has paid off to an extent.

Recall that last week, the group condemned the refusal of the government of the United Arab Emirates to renew work permits for Nigerians in the country.

In a statement by Chidi Nwanyanwu, its spokesman, the movement said the obnoxious policy had left many Nigerians in pathetic conditions, adding that some of them had already lost their jobs.

The group also slammed the Nigerian consular in the UAE for attacking those attempting to bring the matter to its attention instead of addressing the situation.

Giving an update on Monday, TIB said it intensified pressure by instructing one of its lawyers, Tope Temokun, to draft a petition which was submitted at the Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The group said some of its members subsequently met with the Nigerian ambassador, Mohammed Dansatta Rimi, as well as other cabinet members of the Embassy, after which the officials acknowledged the problem, apologised and promised to do something about it.

The TIB said, “Recall that the TIB had issued a statement calling on the Nigerian government through its embassy to intervene in the above stated matter which have lingered unattended to, denied and completely ignored since June, 2021.

“Subsequent to the release of the well broadcasted statement of the TIB that has attracted the attention of the Nigerian Consulate in the UAE, the leadership of the Take It Back Movement intensified pressure by instructing Barr. Tope Temokun, one of its astute lawyers in the legal department to draft a petition which was submitted today at the Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

“The petitions were also simultaneously submitted today at the Ministry of Foreign affairs and Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora commission, both in Abuja.

“Meanwhile, upon submitting the petition at the Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Nigerian Ambassador, Mohammed Dansatta Rimi, as well as other cabinet members of the Embassy, met with our comrades in a discussion that lasted for two hours, acknowledged the problem, apologised and promised to do something about it. This was the same embassy that had been denying this ugly incident since June, 2021.

“While we will definitely not take their word for it but continue to intensify pressures, we want to seize this moment to reiterate that indeed, when we fight, we may win, but if we don't, we have already lost.”