Nigerian Troops Eliminate ISWAP Fighters, Boko Haram Terrorists On Looting Spree

Both operations were carried out on Monday in communities within Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of ISWAP fighters and Boko Haram terrorists at Kawuri and Kayamla respectively in two separate operations.

Both operations were carried out on Monday in communities within Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

File Photo

PRNigeria gathered that ISWAP terrorists had attempted to attack a military base at Kawuri to loot the armoury when the troops after obtaining intelligence on their movement ambushed and eliminated them with full force before the Nigerian aircraft shelled their fleeing guntrucks.

Meanwhile, with the support of the Civilian JTF, troops of the 73 Battalion stationed at Jere also eliminated suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a looting spree after invading Kayamla community.

The terrorists were ambushed while escaping with rustled cattle and other items they stole from the community.

Items recovered from the terrorists in the two operations included guntrucks, sophisticated weapons, ammunition and phones.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military NEMA Registers 6227 Displaced People By Militants In Borno State
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Breaking News 15 Nigerian Soldiers Ambushed And Killed As 200 Troops Attempt To Recapture Damboa Barracks From Boko Haram
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Sees Recent Victories Over Insurgents As Turning Point
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Nigerian Army Captain Who Secretly Recorded Ekiti Rigging Plan Explodes
Exclusive How The Army Was Used To Rig Election In Ekiti For Gov. Fayose-Nigerian Army Captain Who Secretly Recorded Ekiti Rigging Plan Explodes
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Plans Massacre In Maiduguri, US Reveals
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Youths Shut Down Shell’s Gas Gathering Facility In Bayelsa Over Neglect, Arrest Of Monarch
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Army Detains Soldier Caught On Camera Assaulting Policeman In Oyo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Group In UAE Petitions Foreign Minister, Onyeama Over Delay In Work Permit Renewals
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Students Lambast Broke Buhari-led Government Over Imposition Of Exercise Duty On Soft Drinks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Re-arrests Mompha For Alleged Money Laundering
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan's Ambition To Retake Power In 2023 Hits Setback As Former Appointees Fail To Support Move Over Distrust For Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Oil Mogul, Arthur Eze, Allegedly Ordered Arrest, Detention Of Worker After Accusing Him Of Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Controversial Lagos Preacher, Mummy GO’s Church Forbids Miniskirts, Jeans, Beads, Others For Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News UK Suspends Walk-in Service For Visa Applicants In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Becoming Nigeria's President Has Been My Lifelong Ambition — APC Leader, Tinubu Confesses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hacker Breaks Into NIMC Server, Steals Over Three Million National Identity Numbers Of Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Coalition Asks National Assembly To Hasten Passage Of Electoral Bill
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Embassy In UAE Confirms, Apologises To Nigerians Over Problems With Work Permits, Passport Renewals
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad