Nigerian Troops Eliminate ISWAP Fighters, Boko Haram Terrorists On Looting Spree

Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of ISWAP fighters and Boko Haram terrorists at Kawuri and Kayamla respectively in two separate operations.

Both operations were carried out on Monday in communities within Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that ISWAP terrorists had attempted to attack a military base at Kawuri to loot the armoury when the troops after obtaining intelligence on their movement ambushed and eliminated them with full force before the Nigerian aircraft shelled their fleeing guntrucks.

Meanwhile, with the support of the Civilian JTF, troops of the 73 Battalion stationed at Jere also eliminated suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a looting spree after invading Kayamla community.

The terrorists were ambushed while escaping with rustled cattle and other items they stole from the community.

Items recovered from the terrorists in the two operations included guntrucks, sophisticated weapons, ammunition and phones.