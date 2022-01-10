Stray Bullet Of Jubilant Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Kills Young Girl

A young girl identified as Maryam Mustapha has been killed by one of the bullets fired by some jubilating soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that Maryam was killed on January 1, 2022, while asleep in her bedroom at Umarari ward, Baga road in Maiduguri, the state capital.



According to eyewitnesses, the officers were rejoicing for seeing 2022 despite different operations against terrorists in 2021.

“The soldiers were shooting several bullets of anti-aircraft in the name of celebrating the New Year on 1st of January, 2022 around 12:44am. Unfortunately, one of the bullets hit and killed the young girl who was sleeping in her bedroom,” a source said.

A military source added that the soldiers involved had been identified and detained.

Meanwhile, some residents of Maiduguri have taken to social media to demand for justice.

“Nobody cares when this innocent child died, and nobody knows who was responsible? Can anyone celebrate to usher in the coming year by killing someone? Where are the government? The Human rights’ people? The securities? We want justice!!! May your soul Rest In Peace,” one of them, Yagana Usman, posted on Facebook.