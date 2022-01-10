Suspected Herdsmen Kill Driver, Abduct Five Passengers On Lagos-Ibadan Road

The incident which was said to have occurred on Saturday resulted in the death of the driver, identified as Oluwatosin Aruwajoye.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

Gunmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction allegedly launched an attack on a commercial bus and abducted five passengers, including a woman at the Onigaari axis of the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
File photo used to illustrate story. Guardian Nigeria
Tribune reports that one of the passengers, Ibrahim Tiamiyu, who was shot in the thigh, however, managed to escape.
The passengers reportedly boarded an eight-seater ash colour Toyota Sienna bus with registration number MUS 493 HH from Ibadan, Oyo State, and were on their way to Lagos State when the kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush at the Onigaari axis shooting sporadically at the vehicle.
It was gathered that the driver, who sensed their presence and tried to manoeuvre his way through, was immediately shot dead at close range, while Tiamiyu was shot in the thigh.
On getting information about Tiamiyu, the brother of the injured victim reported the case at the Toll Gate Division of the Nigeria Police Force.
Police operatives from the Oyo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Toll Gate Police Division were said to have moved to the scene immediately they got the information and rushed the injured victim to the hospital for treatment.
Operatives subsequently combed the bush in a move to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.
The driver’s corpse was also deposited in the mortuary at Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road.
Meanwhile, the kidnappers have demanded N30million as a ransom for the female victim.
A source said that the kidnappers made the call to a female relation of one of the victims based in Lagos not too long after the abduction to make their demands.

Saharareporters, New York

