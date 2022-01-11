BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Ex-Army Chief, Buratai’s Town, Residents Abandon Homes

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād have attacked Buratai village in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buratai is the country home of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai. 

The community is situated some 215km away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents stormed the community on Monday morning, shooting heavy artillery.

“Most residents have fled to Miringa, another town in Biu. I can’t say if there are any casualties,” he said.

The source added that the troops overpowered the terrorists in a gun battle, forcing them to flee.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of people mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States.

