BREAKING: Former Nigerian Interim Leader, Ernest Shonekan Is Dead

Born on May 9, 1936, Shonekan was a British-trained lawyer and an industrialist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Ernest Shonekan, former Head of an Interim National Government in Nigeria, is dead.

Shonekan reportedly died on Tuesday in Lagos at the age of 85.

He was appointed interim head of the country after ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida stepped down on August 26, 1993.

Babangida had refused to hand over power to MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, but relinquished power after intense pressure.

Shonekan’s administration only lasted three months as Sani Abacha forcefully took power through a coup.

The elder statesman hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He attended C.M.S grammar school and Igbobi College, Lagos and obtained a law degree from the University of London.

