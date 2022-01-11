Civil Society Group Urges Anti-graft Agencies To Bar Corrupt Politicians From 2023 Election

The Save Nigeria Movement has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission to stop corrupt individuals from participating in the 2023 general elections in the country.

According to the group, this will help restore sanity in the political leadership of Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday by Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka, the SNM also urged Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to refrain from projecting certain candidates for his selfish gains.

It also called on former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, to quash his ambition to contest in the presidential election as he lacked the capacity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria and lead the country towards the path of greatness.

The SNM stated that Nigerians must be allowed to elect leaders of their choices in the 2023 election.

The statement reads, "Corrupt politicians must never be allowed to rule Nigeria again.

"The EFCC and ICPC should be on the ground to ensure that anyone with a questionable history isn't allowed to contest.

"Nigerians must not allow the plans of people like Wike to work. He is pushing Pius Anyim from the South-East forward because he wants to be Chief of Staff.

"Likewise, he is projecting Aminu Tambuwal or Bala Mohammed from the North so that he can fill the Vice Presidential post. Wike just wants to be in control. He wants to dictate the political pace in Nigeria.

"Pius Anyim is not qualified by any standard to lead Nigeria. He is the least qualified person from Ndigbo to be in the saddle of this country's seat of power.

"There are many reasons and we will continue to avail Nigerians of these reasons till it is obvious to him that he is not the right person for the position.

"We therefore call on the Federal Government and indeed all anti-graft agencies to rise to the occasion and discharge their responsibilities. Anyim and his likes must not be above the law.

"We also urge major stakeholders in Nigeria not to allow any politician hijack our beloved country."