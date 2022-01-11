Court Declares Hilton Hotel Manager, Adedoyin Wanted Over Murder Of OAU Student, Adegoke – Brother

Olugbade Adegoke, an elder brother to the murdered postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State, Timothy Adegoke, has shared court documents with SaharaReporters showing that the Manager of the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Raheem Adedoyin, has been declared wanted.

Olugbade, speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, insisted that his brother was strangled and also hit with a heavy object at the hotel where he lodged in November 2021.

Timothy, a Master of Business Administration student, died mysteriously in the hotel when he travelled to write his examinations.

The chairman of the hotel has been arrested and detained since the incident when Timothy’s body was found near the hotel where he was allegedly dumped by the son of the hotel’s owner who is also the Managing Director, Raheem Adegoke.

SaharaReporters reported that a broadcast journalist in Ibadan, Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat disclosed that closed-circuit television footage showed that Rahman, Raheem and Moshood entering Timothy’s hotel room and killing him. See Also Politics CCTV Footage Shows How Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Others, Entered OAU Post-graduate Student’s Room Before Killing Him

Reacting to Hamzat’s statement, Olugbade spoke to SaharaReporters on Tuesday morning, stressing that the Abuja Police Command had declared other culprits in the case wanted.

“If people are doubting what Alhaji Oriyomi said in the video, let them go to Abuja to confirm from the police. Oriyomi has the genuine information about the death of my brother,” Olugbade said.

“About the autopsy, we have copies. The report said that my brother, Timothy, was strangled to death in the hotel room. He was also hit on his head with a heavy object until he died. See Also CRIME OAU Student's Death: Put A Bounty On Your Runaway Son's Head—Activist Tells Hilton Hotel Owner, Adedoyin

“I think the police investigation is a step towards justice. The date of his burial will be communicated to the public as soon as possible, but we want to get the date for the court case as well.

“It was only (Rahman) Adedoyin Adegoke, the owner of the hotel that is in the custody of the police. They (police) are not giving him any bail. Other culprits have been declared wanted. There was a court order that declared Raheem wanted by the police, he is the managing director of the hotel who is also the son of the chairman who was also in the CCTV.

“The United States government has given him, Raheem Adedoyin 105 hours to report himself to the nearest police station,” Olugbade said.

In the copy of the court order received by SaharaReporters, the document partly read that, “the court hereby allows the Complainant/Applicant to publish the name and his pictures photograph of the 8th Defendant/Respondent for the purpose of identifying and arresting him.”