Despite Collecting N5million Ransom, Kidnappers Kill Oil Worker In Kogi

The Kogi-born oil and gas expert, who was said to have spent 23 years in the service of Shell, was on his way to the burial ceremony of his father in-law at Igala Mela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi when he was abducted last weekend.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Kidnappers have killed Ojonimi Osayi, an official of Shell Petroleum Development Company, despite collecting N5million ransom from his family.

A family member said N5million was delivered to his abductors but his corpse was picked from the bush on Tuesday.

“He came home in a jalopy car to disguise himself from kidnappers. Yet, he ran into them at Itobe-Anyigba Road. 

"We picked his corpse this early morning from the bush,” Daily Trust quoted a family source as saying.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Aya, said the command was yet to get the details of the incident.

About this time last year, a Saudi Arabia-based oil magnate, Ogacheko Atanu, who was on holiday at Idah, was shot dead by hoodlums.

