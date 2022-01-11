Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Expresses Desire To Contest 2023 Presidential Election

Barely 24 hours after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, declared his 2023 presidential ambition, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has also hinted on his decision to contest the most coveted political position in Nigeria.

The former Abia State governor, however, stated that he would run if the APC gives the its presidential slot to the South-East region.

Kalu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The lawmaker appreciated his supporters as groups and individuals motivating him to contest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 general elections.

Kalu said that the call indicated that the people found him capable of delivering good governance to Nigeria.

On campaign posters bearing his image sighted in some cities, the former governor said the final decision would be made known in due course.

He said, “I want to continue to thank people who are putting up my posters all over Nigeria. I have not made up my mind whether to vie for president or not.

“But if opportunity is given to the South-East, I will think again to see if there is room because the party has not said where they are zoning the president to.”

The senator expressed confidence that the APC will produce a president, who will work for the unity of the country.

At a meeting with supporters last Thursday, Kalu said President Buhari may surprise the people of South-East ahead of 2023.