Ex-President Obasanjo Reacts To Death Of Ernest Shonekan

Shonekan, former Head of the Interim National Government, was announced dead on Tuesday at the age of 85.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday said a former Head of the Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, died “at a time Nigeria was in dire need of his leadership, wealth of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.”
Shonekan, former Head of the Interim National Government, was announced dead on Tuesday at the age of 85.


In a condolence letter to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said the late Business mogul was “a role model and an epitome of the good in the nation’s business firmament of mixed blessings.”
On the political scene, Obasanjo noted that, “Chief Shonekan, as the Interim National Government in Nigeria in 1993, though short-lived for the period of three months through the palace coup orchestrated by General Sani Abacha, rendered outstanding service to our country, and we will never forget that.
“It is also worthy of note that as Special Envoy on the Implementation of the Abuja Agreement on Zimbabwe in 2001 under my administration as the President of Nigeria; and Chairman, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission under Yar’Adua’s administration in 2008, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great patriotism in the discharge of his duties.
“He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten in a hurry. In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility. He was an achiever. Indeed, Chief Shonekan died at a time the country is in dire need of his leadership, wealth of experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Next Olubadan To Emerge Through Original Concept Of Ascendancy – Oyo Governor Speaks On Controversies
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Group Seeks Dismissal Of WEMA Bank CEO, Ademise, Over Alleged Fraud Perpetrated With Tinubu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Self-determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Backs Call By Ondo Governor Akeredolu, On Cow Meat Boycott In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of APC Group Tackle Each Other Over Sharing Of N250million Mobilisation Fund
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Civic Group, CACOL Decries Unremitted N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Demands Probe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Demystification Of The Jagagban, By Tanko Yusuf
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician In Court Over Murder Of Another Nigerian In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Shonekan Was Traitor Who Betrayed Nigeria’s Quest For Genuine Democracy — Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Half Of Europe To Be infected With COVID-19 Omicron In Six Weeks – WHO Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeat Egypt In Opening Match At AFCON
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News WikkiTimes Insists Its Investigative Story On Adamawa Streetlight Racketeering Is Credible, Challenges FG To Provide Evidence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Despite Collecting N5million Ransom, Kidnappers Kill Oil Worker In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ten Persons Dead, Others Trapped As Newly Completed Church Building Collapses In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Next Olubadan To Emerge Through Original Concept Of Ascendancy – Oyo Governor Speaks On Controversies
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad