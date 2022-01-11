Former Oyo PDP Chairman, Adiaro, Is Dead

by saharareporters, new york Jan 11, 2022

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Hafeez Tijani Adiaro, is dead.

Adiaro was said to have died on Monday evening.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. 

The deceased was said to have pulled his weight in politics during the administration of former Oyo governor, Rasheed Ladoja.

Adiaro is also a three-time Irepo Local Government Council chairman. 

His town, Kishi, is the headquarters of Irepo Local Government.

“He passed on yesterday (Monday),” a source confirmed Adiaro’s departure to the newspaper.

