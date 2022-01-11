Group Seeks Dismissal Of WEMA Bank CEO, Ademise, Over Alleged Fraud Perpetrated With Tinubu

Wema Bank, under Ademise's watch, covered up a massive fraudulent scheme perpetrated by companies and proxies of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Transparency Nigeria Group has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to immediately dismiss the Chief Executive Officer of WEMA Bank, Ademola Ademise, over alleged fraud.

The group in a statement by Dahiru Mohammed, its Communications Director, alleged that Ademise had grossly abused his office as CEO of Wema Bank and contravened several extant regulations of the CBN.

According to the group, Wema Bank, under Ademise's watch, covered up a massive fraudulent scheme perpetrated by companies and proxies of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

 

Calling for his immediate removal, TNG said, “In doing this, Mr Ademise failed in his fiduciary duties and allowed a powerful politician to use Wema Bank as a clearing house for laundered funds. ”

 

The group referred to a story dated November 23, 2020 by Peoples Gazette where bank records showed that Ocean Trust Limited, a company linked to Tinubu, shuffled billions of naira between its accounts with Wema Bank.

 

The newspaper documented the transaction between January and June 2019 on how Ocean Trust summarily moved N16.4billion from its operations accounts into a fixed deposit account all domiciled in Wema Bank.

 

This was after the court case involving Dayo Apara, a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta, a company partially owned by Tinubu.

 

Ocean Trust was specifically mentioned in Apara’s court documents as one of the firms allegedly used to siphon funds from Alpha-Beta, the controversial Lagos tax contractor.

 

According to the report, Alpha Beta received billions from Lagos treasury since Tinubu was governor. 

 

Apara claimed the firm received N150billion in the past 15 years from Lagos.

 

On January 2, 2019, Ocean Trust moved N1.5billion from its 0702892574 Wema Bank account to another 0122613238 account within Wema Bank. 

 

The description for the transaction was labelled “Closure proceeds”. 

 

A week after on January 9, N800million was transferred to the same bank account.

 

On January 16, 2019, N500million was also transferred to the same account. N1.5 billion, N800 million, and N500 million were transferred to the 0122613238 Ocean Trust account on February 1, February 8 and February 15 in 2019, respectively. 

 

The same account got N1.5 billion on March 4, while N800 million and N500 million were transferred on March 11 and 18, 2019. 

 

On April 3, the account received yet another N1.5billion while N800million was credited to it on April 10 and another N500million on April 17. 

 

N1.5 billion was moved to the account on May 3 while N600million and N500million were credited to the account on May 10 and May 17 respectively. 

 

On June 3, N1.5billion was transferred to the Ocean Trust account with another N600million on June 10 and another N500million on June 17. 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Politics Yoruba Self-determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Backs Call By Ondo Governor Akeredolu, On Cow Meat Boycott In South-West
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of APC Group Tackle Each Other Over Sharing Of N250million Mobilisation Fund
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Expresses Desire To Contest 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Civil Society Group Urges Anti-graft Agencies To Bar Corrupt Politicians From 2023 Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Only 100,000 Lecturers Available To 2.1 Million Students In Nigerian Universities, NUC Says
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
News Wife Of Plateau Government Official, Medical Doctor Freed By Kidnappers
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Three Dead, Many Injured As Suspected Bandits Attack Plateau Community
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician In Court Over Murder Of Another Nigerian In South Africa
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Demystification Of The Jagagban, By Tanko Yusuf
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
News Civic Group, CACOL Decries Unremitted N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Demands Probe
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
News Traders Protest Over Imposition Of Leader In Akure
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Suspected Trafficker Arrested With Six Girls In Benue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad