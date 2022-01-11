Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa

At least four people, including a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC have been reportedly attacked with acid in Yola, Adamawa State.

The Adamawa State Police Command’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the acid attack to journalists in Yola on Tuesday, said the attack was reported to Jimeta Police division on January 6, by Fawas Mohammed, and the case filed for investigation.



“The DPO in charge of Jimeta Police division has briefed the state command that one Fawas Mohammed has reported a case of acid attack on him and three others.

“The command after receiving the complaint, immediately gave directive for investigation,” Nguroje said

However, Mohammed, a chieftain of APC in the state, alleged that the attack had political undertone, while speaking to journalists.

Mohammed alleged that Abubakar Sarki, a Yola North party chieftain, masterminded the attacks.

“After attacking us with acid in late December 2021; again, on Friday, January 6, 2022 at about 6:30pm, hoodlums invaded my house at Gimba Street, Jimeta in the Yola North LGA. The hoodlums beat me to comma and one of them openly warned me to stop granting interview in radio and criticising the government,” he stated.

According to the APC chieftain, one of the victims was critically injured and receiving treatment at the specialist Hospital, Yola.

Sarki in a swift response said the state command of the State Security Service (SSS) had invited him on the matter. He denied the allegation and described it as “cheap blackmail.”

“I was invited by DSS in the state over the matter where I categorically told them that I don’t know anything about the alleged attacks,” Sarki noted.