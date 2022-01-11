Katsina Man Who Removed House Roof To Pay Ransom To Bandits Receives Donations From Nigerians

They had asked for a N100,000 ransom from the farmer for the release of his son who was abducted in Faskari Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Many Nigerians have donated to Saidu Faskari, the farmer seen removing the roof of his house in Katsina State to sell in order to rescue his son from kidnappers.

A local journalist working with an online news website, Katsina Daily Post News, Ibrahim Bawa, had posted a video clip and pictures of Faskari while his roofing sheet was being removed as he gathered money to rescue his son from bandits.

They had asked for a N100,000 ransom from the farmer for the release of his son who was abducted in Faskari Local Government Area.

Sources told SaharaReporters that many Nigerians came to the farmer’s aid after the story went viral.

His son was also released after the N100,000 ransom was paid to the bandits. See Also Insecurity Katsina Man Removes House Roof For Sale To Raise Ransom For Son’s Release From Bandits’ Captivity 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, while Buhari was on a visit to the state. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Only 100,000 Lecturers Available To 2.1 Million Students In Nigerian Universities, NUC Says
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Three Dead, Many Injured As Suspected Bandits Attack Plateau Community
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician In Court Over Murder Of Another Nigerian In South Africa
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Civic Group, CACOL Decries Unremitted N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Demands Probe
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Education Only 100,000 Lecturers Available To 2.1 Million Students In Nigerian Universities, NUC Says
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News Wife Of Plateau Government Official, Medical Doctor Freed By Kidnappers
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Three Dead, Many Injured As Suspected Bandits Attack Plateau Community
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ebonyi Governor Informs Buhari Of Presidential Ambition Day After Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Hoodlums Bathe All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Three Others With Acid In Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician In Court Over Murder Of Another Nigerian In South Africa
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Demystification Of The Jagagban, By Tanko Yusuf
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
News Traders Protest Over Imposition Of Leader In Akure
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Suspected Trafficker Arrested With Six Girls In Benue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad