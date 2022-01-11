Katsina Man Who Removed House Roof To Pay Ransom To Bandits Receives Donations From Nigerians

Many Nigerians have donated to Saidu Faskari, the farmer seen removing the roof of his house in Katsina State to sell in order to rescue his son from kidnappers.

A local journalist working with an online news website, Katsina Daily Post News, Ibrahim Bawa, had posted a video clip and pictures of Faskari while his roofing sheet was being removed as he gathered money to rescue his son from bandits.

They had asked for a N100,000 ransom from the farmer for the release of his son who was abducted in Faskari Local Government Area.

Sources told SaharaReporters that many Nigerians came to the farmer’s aid after the story went viral.

His son was also released after the N100,000 ransom was paid to the bandits. See Also Insecurity Katsina Man Removes House Roof For Sale To Raise Ransom For Son’s Release From Bandits’ Captivity

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, while Buhari was on a visit to the state. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.