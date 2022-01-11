Members Of APC Group Tackle Each Other Over Sharing Of N250million Mobilisation Fund

Members of APC Rebirth Group, a mobilisation movement under the ruling All Progressives Congress, on Tuesday tackled each other over N250million allegedly given to them by some state governors to campaign against the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling party led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

During a meeting at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja to disburse the funds, crisis broke out as some youth accused the leadership of the group of trying to sideline them and pocket all the money.

The aggrieved members said that they were yet to get their cut from of the largesse despite working tirelessly to carry out the plot.

A member of the group, Danielson Momoh, alleged that Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, was among persons causing crisis within the party.

Momoh accused Aliyu Audu, Convener of the group, of working against the interest of other members.

He said, "We want change but we are not ready. We cannot continue to operate the same way as our leaders.

"We are aware that Audu received N250m. We are not happy. He threw punches at me. I was civil."

Other members of the APC Rebirth Group later staged a walkout from venue of the meeting in protest of the disagreement that broke out.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the APC had been enmeshed in various crisis with fears rising that this could jeorpadise the chances of the party to retain power at the centre next year.

Last week, some aggrieved members of the APC dragged the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee before a Federal High Court in Abuja over plans to hold a national convention in February.

The applicants prayed the court to restrain the committee from going ahead with the convention because state congresses were yet to be completed in all 36 states of the federation.

In a bid to put out the raging fire within the party, state governors elected on the platform of the APC last weekend held an emergency meeting in Abuja to discuss issues surrounding the national convention and grievances of members calling for its postponement.

Worried that the internal wranglings within the APC could cause bigger problems, President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday said that the party risked losing control of power at the national level in Nigeria if it failed to resolve all crisis within its fold.