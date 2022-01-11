Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeat Egypt In Opening Match At AFCON

A lone strike by Kelechi Iheanacho was all Nigeria needed to secure maximum points on the evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Nigeria's national men's football team, Super Eagles, on Tuesday defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in their opening match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Despite securing victory, the Super Eagles were a bit wasteful throughout the match and were lucky not to have conceded a goal after Egyptian captain, Mohammed Salah, had a chance to even the scores.

Nigeria next plays Sudan before taking on Guinea-Bissau in their last Group D encounter.

The Super Eagles has won the tournament on three occasions -- in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

SaharaReporters, New York

