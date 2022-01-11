Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeat Egypt In Opening Match At AFCON

Nigeria's national men's football team, Super Eagles, on Tuesday defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in their opening match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A lone strike by Kelechi Iheanacho was all Nigeria needed to secure maximum points on the evening.

Despite securing victory, the Super Eagles were a bit wasteful throughout the match and were lucky not to have conceded a goal after Egyptian captain, Mohammed Salah, had a chance to even the scores.

Nigeria next plays Sudan before taking on Guinea-Bissau in their last Group D encounter.

The Super Eagles has won the tournament on three occasions -- in 1980, 1994 and 2013.